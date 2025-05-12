Samsung unveils world’s first 500Hz OLED monitor with QHD display and gamer-focused features

Samsung has officially launched the Odyssey OLED G6, the world's first 500Hz OLED monitor, following its initial unveiling at CES 2025 in January. The monitor is now available in selected Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. A global rollout is expected in the coming months.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Monitor: Key Features

The Odyssey OLED G6 features a 27-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. It incorporates QD-OLED technology to achieve a 500Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time. This combination is designed to provide a highly responsive experience, particularly for gamers seeking superior performance.

In addition to the high refresh rate, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC, reducing screen tearing for smoother gameplay. It also meets the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 standard, ensuring better dynamic range and deeper blacks.

Samsung has added several features to protect the display and enhance its durability, including a mechanism to reduce brightness on static images like logos to prevent burn-in. The Odyssey OLED G6 also includes OLED Safeguard+ technology to further protect against burn-in during extended use. To minimise distractions from ambient lighting, it comes with an anti-reflective Glare Free coating.

The monitor can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, though this level is typically achievable only with HDR content. The Odyssey OLED G6 is Pantone Validated, meaning it adheres to Pantone's colour accuracy standards, with the ability to reproduce over 2,100 colours and more than 110 skin tones from its library.

Samsung has also integrated a dynamic cooling system into the monitor, featuring pulsating heat pipes that use a coolant to dissipate heat faster than traditional graphite sheets.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Monitor: Price

The Odyssey OLED G6 monitor is priced at SGD 1,488 (approximately Rs. 96,740), with pre-orders now available in Southeast Asia. Specific release dates for other regions have not yet been confirmed.