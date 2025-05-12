Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Samsung unveils world’s first 500Hz OLED monitor with QHD display and gamer-focused features

Samsung unveils world’s first 500Hz OLED monitor with QHD display and gamer-focused features

Samsung has unveiled the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G6. Here's what you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2025, 16:28 IST
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor
Samsung introduces the world’s first 500Hz OLED monitor, the Odyssey OLED G6, now available globally. (Samsung)

Samsung has officially launched the Odyssey OLED G6, the world's first 500Hz OLED monitor, following its initial unveiling at CES 2025 in January. The monitor is now available in selected Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. A global rollout is expected in the coming months.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Monitor: Key Features

The Odyssey OLED G6 features a 27-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. It incorporates QD-OLED technology to achieve a 500Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time. This combination is designed to provide a highly responsive experience, particularly for gamers seeking superior performance.

Also read: iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

In addition to the high refresh rate, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC, reducing screen tearing for smoother gameplay. It also meets the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 standard, ensuring better dynamic range and deeper blacks.

Samsung has added several features to protect the display and enhance its durability, including a mechanism to reduce brightness on static images like logos to prevent burn-in. The Odyssey OLED G6 also includes OLED Safeguard+ technology to further protect against burn-in during extended use. To minimise distractions from ambient lighting, it comes with an anti-reflective Glare Free coating.

Also read: Google unveils Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview with major coding upgrades ahead of I/O 2025 - Details

The monitor can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, though this level is typically achievable only with HDR content. The Odyssey OLED G6 is Pantone Validated, meaning it adheres to Pantone's colour accuracy standards, with the ability to reproduce over 2,100 colours and more than 110 skin tones from its library.

Samsung has also integrated a dynamic cooling system into the monitor, featuring pulsating heat pipes that use a coolant to dissipate heat faster than traditional graphite sheets.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world's slimmest foldable- Here's what we know

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Monitor: Price

The Odyssey OLED G6 monitor is priced at SGD 1,488 (approximately Rs. 96,740), with pre-orders now available in Southeast Asia. Specific release dates for other regions have not yet been confirmed.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 May, 16:27 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
Apple Arcade June 2025 games

Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup
GTA 6 PlayStation 5

GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals new protagonists, action-packed story, and Vice City chaos
Gears of War: Reloaded

Gears of War: Reloaded game set to launch across consoles and PC on August 26

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets