Home Laptops PC News Surreal! Dell Laptop priced at 89990 is available at just 16740 on Amazon

Surreal! Dell Laptop priced at 89990 is available at just 16740 on Amazon

In an interesting deal, the Dell Latitude E5470 laptop price has fallen under Rs. 20000. Wondering how? Check out this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2023, 11:43 IST
Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7000 series laptops in India; Know the price and specifications
ZenBook 14 OLED
1/6 ASUS announced the expansion of its consumer notebook lineup with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series for the Indian market. The new range of laptops includes ZenBook 14 OLED, VivoBook Go 15 OLED, VivoBook 15X OLED, VivoBook Go 14 series and Vivobook S 14 Flip among others. Check out their specifications and prices. (ASUS)
image caption
2/6 The ZenBook 14 OLED gets a 14-inch HDR OLED panel of 90Hz refresh rate and 75WHr battery with 65W fast charger. The AMD Ryzen 7 series processor is coupled with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. It also gets a backlit chiclet keyboard and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop starts from Rs. 89990.  (Asus)
image caption
3/6 The VivoBook Go 14 features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with 250 nits of brightness. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7020 series processor which is coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. It also gets a 42Whr battery with a 45W charger. The laptop starts at Rs. 42990 with the highest model available at Rs. 56990. (Asus)
image caption
4/6 The VivoBook Go 15 OLED gets a 15.6-inch HDR OLED display, 50 Whr battery and a to 60W fast charger. The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop starts at Rs. 50990 and goes up to Rs. 64990.  (Asus)
image caption
5/6 The VivoBook 15X OLED gets a 15.6-inch HDR OLED display, 50Whr battery with 65W charging support. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor coupled with 16GB RAM and up to 1 TB SSD. The laptop starts at Rs. 66990 and goes upto Rs. 74990. (Asus)
image caption
6/6 The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is a 2-in-1 laptop with a  360 degrees hinge. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7530U coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop starts at Rs. 66990.  (Asus)
Dell Latitude E5470
View all Images
Here is a great chance to grab Dell Latitude E5470 laptop priced under Rs. 20000 against its MRP of Rs. 89990. (Amazon)

Are you looking for an affordable laptop? If so, then you are at the right spot as we have just found an interesting laptop deal on Amazon that offers a chance to save a whopping amount. The deal is available on Dell Latitude E5470, which is a perfect option at an amazingly low price if you want a laptop for reading, basic college or office work, and entertainment purposes.

The Dell Latitude E5470 features a 14.1-inch HD display with 1366 X 768 resolution. It is equipped with an Intel Core i5 6200U processor and 8GB of RAM, and boasts 128GB of SSD storage. The laptop's graphics are driven by Intel HD Graphics, and it supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth for connectivity. In addition, it has two USB ports and Multi Card Slot ports. Talking about its portability, it just weighs Dell 1.71 kg. How much will is it priced at? Know all about this surreal Dell laptop deal in detail, but don't miss out on reading the fine print.

Dell Latitude Laptop price cut

Dell Latitude Laptop E5470 comes with an MRP of Rs. 89990 for 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB storage variant. Thanks to this special Amazon deal, you can save a massive 81 percent, a total of Rs. 73250. After this massive discount, you will be able to nab this laptop for just Rs. 16740. However, there is something that you should know first.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

There's a catch!

Do note that this Dell laptop is refurbished, which means this pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors before being listed for sale. It is also backed by the six months of Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Amazon says that the laptop will be in refurbished condition and may have a few visible signs of earlier use. Also, the product may be packed in a non-branded box.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 11:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets