Surreal! Dell Laptop priced at 89990 is available at just 16740 on Amazon

Are you looking for an affordable laptop? If so, then you are at the right spot as we have just found an interesting laptop deal on Amazon that offers a chance to save a whopping amount. The deal is available on Dell Latitude E5470, which is a perfect option at an amazingly low price if you want a laptop for reading, basic college or office work, and entertainment purposes.

The Dell Latitude E5470 features a 14.1-inch HD display with 1366 X 768 resolution. It is equipped with an Intel Core i5 6200U processor and 8GB of RAM, and boasts 128GB of SSD storage. The laptop's graphics are driven by Intel HD Graphics, and it supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth for connectivity. In addition, it has two USB ports and Multi Card Slot ports. Talking about its portability, it just weighs Dell 1.71 kg. How much will is it priced at? Know all about this surreal Dell laptop deal in detail, but don't miss out on reading the fine print.

Dell Latitude Laptop price cut

Dell Latitude Laptop E5470 comes with an MRP of Rs. 89990 for 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB storage variant. Thanks to this special Amazon deal, you can save a massive 81 percent, a total of Rs. 73250. After this massive discount, you will be able to nab this laptop for just Rs. 16740. However, there is something that you should know first.

There's a catch!

Do note that this Dell laptop is refurbished, which means this pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors before being listed for sale. It is also backed by the six months of Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Amazon says that the laptop will be in refurbished condition and may have a few visible signs of earlier use. Also, the product may be packed in a non-branded box.