These MacBook Air, MacBook Pro models are now vintage and obsolete for Apple

Apple has refreshed its Vintage and Obsolete Products list and added 12 Mac computers. This update includes three models newly categorised as vintage and nine that have transitioned from vintage to obsolete status. The changes impact users with older Mac devices, particularly those in need of repairs or technical assistance.

Apple's New Vintage Models

The newly classified vintage models are the MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, featuring two Thunderbolt 3 ports), and MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, equipped with four Thunderbolt 3 ports).

Apple defines a device as vintage if it has been over five years since its last sale. Owners of vintage Macs may still access repairs at Apple Stores and authorised service providers, but this depends on the availability of replacement parts. As time goes on, securing these parts may become challenging.

List of Obsolete Models

The models now marked as obsolete include the MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016), MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, with both two and four Thunderbolt 3 ports), MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016), MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2015), iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015), iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015), and iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015). Apple considers devices obsolete after they have not been available for over seven years. Generally, Apple does not provide repair services for obsolete products, although MacBook battery replacements may remain available for up to ten years.

Repair Options for Users

Users with these Mac models should assess their repair options. For vintage models, pursuing repairs soon is wise due to uncertain parts availability. For obsolete models, Apple may offer no support, making third-party repair services the main option. Users should also consider upgrading to newer models, as Apple limits support for older devices.