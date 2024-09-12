 Top 5 everyday laptops from Asus, Dell and others around ₹50,000 | Laptops-pc News
Top 5 everyday laptops from Asus, Dell and others around 50,000

If you need a dependable everyday machine for work and leisure, we’ve got you covered. These machines can easily handle some light gaming, productivity apps, and offer good displays for streaming movies. 

By: ROYDON CEREJO
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 15:00 IST
Top 5 everyday laptops from Asus, Dell and others around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
Here are the top five laptops to buy around 50,000 in India. (Roydon Cerejo)

26% OFF
ASUS Vivobook Go 15, 15.6" OLED (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 60Hz 400nits, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Mixed Black/1.63 Kg), E1504FAB-LK549WS
₹50,990 ₹69,500
Buy now 32% OFF
Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1315U Processor, 8GB, 256Gb SSD, 14.0" (35.56cm) FHD+ Display, Win 11 + MSO'21, Backlit KB + FingerPrintReader, Silver,Thin & Light- 1.58kg
(14)
₹48,990 ₹72,389
Buy now 39% OFF
Acer Swift Go 14 Thin and Light Premium Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 7530U Hexa-Core Processor (8GB/ 512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home and Student) Pure Silver, SFG14-41, 35.56 cm (14.0") Full HD
(8)
₹42,990 ₹70,999
Buy now 26% OFF
MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UCX-1695IN
(17)
₹52,400 ₹70,990
Buy now 36% OFF
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14" (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00
(34)
₹47,500 ₹75,000
Buy now

If you don't need a specialised machine for work or a high-end one for gaming, there are some very good laptops for under or around Rs. 50,000 in India. These machines pack enough power to run all your usual office and productivity apps, and can even handle light gaming. Each pick has one or two highlight features, so you can choose the one that suits you the best.

Best overall: Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED

If you're looking for a general purpose laptop with a great display and decent specs, it's hard to beat the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED. You read that right, this is one of the few laptops around Rs. 50,000 to feature a 15.6-inch OLED display. The display has up to 500 nits of brightness, and is Pantone validated with a Delta-E rating of less than 2 for high colour accuracy.

It's powered by a decent AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. Despite its slim design, you get plenty of ports like two full-sized USB, a Type-C port, and HDMI. There's a large palm rest area, full-sized backlit keyboard with 1.4mm travel for the keys, and a HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter. You can find it for around Rs. 52,000 on Amazon, but it goes much lower during sales.

Best 2-in-1: Dell Inspiron 7430 2-in-1

For those that need a convertible Windows laptop, the Dell Inspiron 7430 2-in-1 is a good pick. It has a compact 14-inch Full-HD display with touch input, and a 16:10 aspect ratio to aid in productivity. It's powered by the recent Intel 13th Gen Core i3-1315U processor, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The laptop offers a large trackpad, backlit keys, fingerprint reader, and upward-firing stereo speakers. There's a 1080p webcam with AI background noise removal feature.

The great thing about a 2-in-1 laptop is that you can fold the display backwards all the way, and turn it into a giant tablet. You can opt for a combo which includes Dell's stylus pen, if you pay more.

Best lightweight: Acer Swift Go 14

Acer's Swift Go series is famous for its quality thin and light laptops, and the Swift Go 14 is just the ticket. It has an all-aluminium chassis that's just 15.9mm slim and it weighs only 1.25kg. It packs powerful hardware like the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Despite its compact size, you can expect all the usual ports like two USB-A and a USB-C port, HDMI, and a headphone jack. The laptop features a 14-inch Full-HD IPS display and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

One of the cool things about the Swift Go is that despite its compact and slim size, Acer has managed to squeeze in dual heat pipes and two fans to cool the components and vent out the hot air. Having personally used and tested the Swift Go 14, I can safely vouch for its performance and ergonomics.

Best for gaming: MSI Thin 15

It's tough to find a good gaming laptop around Rs. 50,000, but the MSI Thin 15 is one of those exceptions. Keep in mind that it's not going to run every single game at full tilt, but it's plenty powerful enough to handle most of the popular titles. This is largely thanks to the Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU inside, which has 4GB of dedicated memory. The rest of the specs are pretty solid too, like the Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB of RAM., and a 512GB SSD. It doesn't stop there, as the laptop also has a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. You get a cool blue backlighting for the keys, and a matte-finished body. It is on the heavier side at 1.86kg, but that's to be expected.

Best for business: Lenovo ThinkPad E14

Looking for a tough laptop for work? The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 should have you covered. Featuring the classic ThinkPad design and features, it's relatively light at 1.41kg and boasts of 12 military-grade certifications for toughness. You get a 14-inch Full-HD IPS display with an anti-glare finish, narrow bezels, and a physical privacy shutter for the webcam. The power button has a built-in fingerprint reader and a hardware-level encryption chip to protect your sensitive information. The E14 is plenty powerful too, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop has plenty of ports like two USB-C ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and one USB-A port.

These are just some of the great laptops you can find under or around Rs. 50,000 in India. All of them ship with Windows 11, which means you'll be able to take advantage of Microsoft's Copilot right out of the box. Although the recommendations we have suggested are sound, if you can try them out first-hand, nothing like it. Don't forget to check multiple places for the best deal. Happy shopping!

