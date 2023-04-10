Top 5 premium laptop deals: Apple MacBook Air, Dell Alienware, Microsoft Surface, more
If you are confused about which is the perfect laptop for you, then here are some options for you. From Apple MacBook Air, Dell Alienware, Microsoft Surface, and more – check the top 5 premium laptop deals.
If you are looking for a premium laptop, it is crucial to consider some factors which may be beneficial for you. To start with, a laptop must have a powerful processor and sufficient RAM to manage heavy workloads and multiple applications. In addition, it must have a high-resolution display with good colour accuracy and brightness. If you are a gamer or love to do graphic-intensive work, then keep a check on a dedicated graphics card. A fast charging solution and good battery life are undoubtedly crucial factors to consider before getting a new laptop.
Once you find a couple of such laptops which have almost all the necessary features, comparing those models can help you discover the best premium laptop. If you need a quick guide, then read on to find some top premium laptops that may fit perfectly for your needs. From Apple MacBook Air M2, Dell Alienware to Microsoft Surface – check the top 5 premium laptops.
Top 5 premium laptop deals
- Apple MacBook Air M2: If you are a fan of the Apple ecosystem, then this M2-chipset-powered MacBook Air is perfect for you. It offers powerful performance, a graphics card, a good 13.6-inch Retina display, and long battery life. It is currently priced at Rs. 113490 on Amazon.
- Dell Alienware x15 R2: The Dell Alienware R2 laptop is a top-of-the-line device designed for demanding gamers and creative professionals. The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD display and is equipped with the NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. It comes at a premium price of Rs. 356600 on Amazon.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: It is a sleek laptop which is perfect for students, professionals and everyone else who needs a laptop for work or gaming. It is powered by Ryzen 5 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB SSD and a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. You can buy it for Rs. 86490 from Amazon.
- Dell Precision 3550: It packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor, a sleek design, 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display along with the LED-backlit feature, and gets the Intel UHD Graphics card. It is currently priced at Rs. 1,88,000 for 512GB storage variant.
- Dell XPS 9315: It caters to the needs of power users and professionals. The laptop is equipped with an Intel i7-1250U processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The integrated Intel graphics enhance the visual experience, making it perfect for graphic-intensive work. It features a 13.4-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge display. You can find it priced at Rs. 1,40,000.
