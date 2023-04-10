Top 5 premium laptop deals: Apple MacBook Air, Dell Alienware, Microsoft Surface, more

If you are looking for a premium laptop, it is crucial to consider some factors which may be beneficial for you. To start with, a laptop must have a powerful processor and sufficient RAM to manage heavy workloads and multiple applications. In addition, it must have a high-resolution display with good colour accuracy and brightness. If you are a gamer or love to do graphic-intensive work, then keep a check on a dedicated graphics card. A fast charging solution and good battery life are undoubtedly crucial factors to consider before getting a new laptop.

Once you find a couple of such laptops which have almost all the necessary features, comparing those models can help you discover the best premium laptop. If you need a quick guide, then read on to find some top premium laptops that may fit perfectly for your needs. From Apple MacBook Air M2, Dell Alienware to Microsoft Surface – check the top 5 premium laptops.

Top 5 premium laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M2: If you are a fan of the Apple ecosystem, then this M2-chipset-powered MacBook Air is perfect for you. It offers powerful performance, a graphics card, a good 13.6-inch Retina display, and long battery life. It is currently priced at Rs. 113490 on Amazon.

Dell Alienware x15 R2 : The Dell Alienware R2 laptop is a top-of-the-line device designed for demanding gamers and creative professionals. The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD display and is equipped with the NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. It comes at a premium price of Rs. 356600 on Amazon.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: It is a sleek laptop which is perfect for students, professionals and everyone else who needs a laptop for work or gaming. It is powered by Ryzen 5 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB SSD and a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. You can buy it for Rs. 86490 from Amazon.

Dell Precision 3550: It packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor, a sleek design, 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display along with the LED-backlit feature, and gets the Intel UHD Graphics card. It is currently priced at Rs. 1,88,000 for 512GB storage variant.

