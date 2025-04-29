Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Windows Insider Program: What is it and why you should consider joining it (and few reasons you shouldn’t)

Windows Insider Program gives you early access to features that are yet to arrive in Windows, which is great for fans of the platform or enthusiasts that want to try out features before everyone else.

By: ROYDON CEREJO
| Updated on: Apr 29 2025, 12:44 IST
Here’s how to sign up for Windows Insider Program to try out new features. (Microsoft)

If you're a fan of Microsoft's Windows operating system and are keen to test out unreleased features for the OS, the Windows Insider Program is for you. Depending on which program you sign up for, you'll be able to access very early builds of Windows that have just gone into development, try out new tools and features that are being tested and may never actually be released to the public, and be the first to see what the team at Redmond is cooking up.

How to enrol for the Windows Insider Program?

If your PC or laptop is already running Windows 11, head to Settings >> Windows Update, and click on the last option called Windows Insider Program. On the next page, you might get a warning asking you to enable sending optional diagnostic data to Microsoft. This toggle switch is off by default. This data can be anything from error reporting, how you use various apps and features of Windows, and data about websites you browse.

Once this toggle is enabled, head back to the Insider Program main screen and click the ‘Get Started' button. Next, you can choose which Microsoft account you wish to link to this program.

Which program should you enrol for?

This setting can be changed at any time but it's important to choose the right one when you begin, so you know what sort of update to expect. The Insider Program offers four main channels to choose from.

• Canary Channel: This is meant for highly technical users who want to preview features that are very early in the development cycle. These builds haven't been tested thoroughly, have little documentation, and they can be unstable. You should only opt for this build if you have a spare Windows machine that you use for testing or experimentation.

• Dev Channel: These builds are more stable than the Canary builds, and include new ideas and features that Microsoft hopes to release at some point in the future. You might still experience some instability, but bit as bad as the first build

• Beta Channel: This is the build Microsoft recommends for most users as it's meant for early adopters. These features will most likely eventually roll out to all Windows users at some point, and is the most stable build.

• Release Preview Channel: This last one is meant for users that want to preview the next major release of Windows before it rolls out to the public. This is the most stable build as it contains features that have been tested and vetted to be worthy of a public release. This build would probably not have all the features that you'd find in the beta though, if it didn't make the cut.

Top reasons to join the Windows Insider Program

• Early access to new features

The main reason you'd want to sign up for this is to get early access to new Windows features. You'll be able to test and provide feedback for upcoming features, months before they become available to the general public. This would appeal to tech enthusiasts and professionals who want to stay ahead of the curve. New functionalities may even change or be removed before the public release, but you'll have the chance to at least try them out.

• Help shape the future of Windows

The Insider Program lets you provide direct feedback to Microsoft about bugs, usability issues, and feature suggestions. Collective feedback from all users that participate can influence if that feature or tool gets to make it to the final build. Being able to voice your opinion and actually reject ideas, and have those suggestions take effect in the final software that millions of users will use is a pretty cool notion.

• Professional advantages

This program is especially useful for IT administrators of a company, who get a chance to test their company's software on upcoming Windows builds. This lets them stay prepared for any major upcoming changes to Windows' code, so they can prepare their company's apps and software accordingly or adjust their IT policies.

• Be part of a greater community

The Windows Insider Program connects you with a global community of like-minded enthusiasts, professionals, and Microsoft engineers. This network can be a valuable resource for troubleshooting, learning, and sharing experiences.

• Improve your skills

Testing pre-release software can deepen your understanding of Windows internals, troubleshooting, and beta testing methodologies. It's an excellent way to build technical skills and gain hands-on experience with the latest technologies.

Some reasons why you shouldn't join

• System instability and bugs

The main issue with using any kind of prerelease software are the instability and bugs. Some features might not function properly, you could encounter frequent freezing and crashing of apps, and this could also lead to loss of data. It's highly recommended that you don't sign up for the Windows Insider Program on your main work or personal PC. Use an older Windows computer that's maybe too slow for everyday use and experiment with the prerelease builds there. The last thing you want is for all your work or personal data to be wiped away due to a software bug.

• Privacy concerns

As I mentioned in the beginning, you'll need to enable sending of optional diagnostic data to Microsoft if you want to try out this build. This could mean unwillingly having to share usage habits and sensitive information like websites you visit or let Microsoft know your usage pattern for apps and features. While all this data stays anonymous, there's no way to control what and how much data is shared with Microsoft.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 12:44 IST
