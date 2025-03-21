Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC Reviews Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: A balanced 2-in-1 laptop with powerful performance

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: A balanced 2-in-1 laptop with powerful performance

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: Looking for an AI-powered 2-in-1 laptop? Then the new Asus Vivobook 14 Flip could be the right choice at under Rs.1 Lakh.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 21 2025, 15:07 IST
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review
Check out the detailed Asus Vivobook 14 Flip review to know if it's worth the hype. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: Buying a laptop that ticks all the boxes, but also comes under a decent budget is not easy to find. While there are several OEMs providing laptops with advanced features, performance and AI experience, Asus is one such brand that is introducing great laptop models with eye-catching features at all ranges. From an impressive workstation laptop to a gaming-centric laptop. However, if you are someone who is looking for an all-in-one laptop, then the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is the company's new offering to provide users with a multifunctional experience. It is a 2-in-1 laptop that offers a 360° rotational hinge, allowing the user to turn the laptop into a tablet and other modes swiftly.

Alongside its 2-in-1 laptop capabilities, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip offers a best-in-class display, powerful performance, smooth AI experience, and lasting battery life, making it a multifaceted laptop to carry out any kind of task with ease. To know more about Asus Vivobook 14 Flip, read the detailed review.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: Design

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is 1.69cm slim and weighs only 1.5 Kg. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)
image caption
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is 1.69cm slim and weighs only 1.5 Kg. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip comes with a compact and lightweight design, which not only looks premium but matches the aesthetics perfectly. In terms of numbers, the laptop is 1.69cm slim and weighs only 1.5 Kg which is quite light to carry. The laptop has an aluminum alloy build and comes in a single Matte Gray colour option which not only looks attractive, but also retains a great build quality. With its 360° hinge, the laptop can be converted into several different modes including, tent, tablet, stand, and laptop. I mostly relied on tent mode for streaming purposes. Overall, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip has an attractive design in both look and feel, making it a great choice if you are looking for sleek aesthetics.

For smooth data transfer, the laptop includes one Thunderbolt 4 USB-C and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port. It also features an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a microSD card reader and an audio combo jack. For smooth typing and scrolling, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip features an enlarged ergonomic touchpad coated with hydrophobic and a high-end PVD anti-fingerprint coating which provides a smooth navigation experience. Additionally, it does not attract dust or fingerprints, which is a bonus for a smooth experience. One of the unique touchpad features is the smart gestures which include brightness and volume control and enable users to fast forward and rewind.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (Aishwarya Panda-HT)
image caption
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip keyboard features an ErgoSense design that offers d 1.7 mm key travel and spacing, providing a comfortable typing experience. Both the trackpad and keyboard are responsive, so you just have to softly touch to activate the functions. The keyboard also comes with backlighting, allowing you to keep the work going even in a dark room. Being at the editorial desk, working with keyboards for about 10 to 12 hours a day, I quite enjoy typing on the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip. Not only did I feel like my typing speed had increased, but I was also able to get more jobs done due to the smooth experience.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: Display

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip features a 14-inch display (Aishwarya Panda-HT)
image caption
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip features a 14-inch display (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip features a 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen display which is a visual treat to the eyes. The screen produces such crisp and vibrant colours, making it a binge-worthy device. Once you get your hands on this laptop, you will seriously forget watching content on your mobile phone or a big-screen television, because this tiny screen makes the whole experience wholesome. I have watched plenty of content on the device including the new “The Electric State” movie, “Black Swan”, and some series that provided an immaculate viewing experience with great dynamic range, crisp detailing, and simply enjoyable. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a laptop simply for entertainment purposes, then this is it. However, some 4K 60FPS videos on YouTube did come out to be softer, and seemed slightly AI-generated content, which may want you to change the viewing settings.

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip also offers a 60Hz refresh rate, making your touch experience smooth and stutter-free. It also supports the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus, which is perfect to use for creative work, or simply writing handwritten notes in tablet mode. Honestly, the use of a stylus was very rare for me, since I mostly managed to do work in laptop mode and watched content in tent mode. However, the S Pen did really come useful while video editing. Lastly, just on top of the bezel, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip features an FHD IR camera which comes with Windows Studio effects and a magnetic-assist privacy shutter. The camera is perfect for your video conferences.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: Performance

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 - 256V processor (Aishwarya Panda- HT)
image caption
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 - 256V processor (Aishwarya Panda- HT)

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 - 256V processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5X and 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. This combination ensures stutter performance and ease in multitasking. Since my day-to-day work includes a lot of research, drafting and editing articles, and video editing, therefore, I work with browser tabs and apps opened simultaneously. While managing work I did not face any stutter and the whole experience was quite smooth. Therefore, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip provides a smooth multitasking experience. Surprisingly, the laptop did not heat at all despite being used for straight 9 to 10 hours of heavy usage. With Intel Arc Graphics, you can also manage casual gaming, but it may not be able to manage heavy gaming.

In terms of AI experiences, you get the dedicated Copilot key which instantly opens the chatbot, enabling users to resolve their queries. With this, you can seamlessly locate files and summarise web pages. However, it did not come much to use as many web pages did not allow it to support the feature. However, if you are using Microsoft Edge you can conduct visual search, save the image, and more with simple clicks. Furthermore, the laptop comes with a new AI-powered photo management application called StoryCube which can organise your photos and provide easy editing tools as well.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: Battery

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (Aishwarya Panda-HT)
image caption
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is backed by a 70 Whr Lithium Polymer which provides an impressive battery life. I was able to perform about 10 to 12 hours of work with a single charge, and I was quite literally amazed by its battery life. Therefore, if you forgot your charger at home, you may not have to worry about battery drain if it's fully charged. Alongside lasting battery life, the Vivobook 14 Flip also comes with a 65W Adapter which recharges the device quickly. It takes about an hour and a half to fully charge your laptop, making it suitable for people who are always on the go.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: Verdict

Now, who should buy the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip? Well, the laptop is amazing for entertainment purposes, if you rely on a bigger screen to consume content. Additionally, it is a convertible laptop, So, it can also be used as a tablet with the Asus Pen 2,0. The laptop manages heavy work and multitasking with ease, making it fit for productivity purposes. Therefore, under Rs. 1 lakh the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is a great laptop for everyday usage and productivity. Furthermore, it can also manage light gaming, therefore if you are a casual gamer, then it should not disappoint.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 96,990/-
Product Name
Vivobook 14 Flip
Brand Name
Asus
Pros
  • Crisp display
  • Seamless multitasking
  • Long battery life
  • S-pen support
  • Copilot Key
Cons
  • Attracts dust and fingerprint
  • Brightness is not apt for outdoor usage
Specifications
  • Display
    14-inch
  • Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 7
  • Battery
    70 Whr
  • RAM
    16GB
  • Storage
    512GB

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets