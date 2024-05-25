Asus Vivobook S15 review: Powerful AI laptop with good battery life and classy looks

Asus Vivobook S15 review: Asus has made its name in the gaming industry with some of the best smartphones and laptops with powerful performance. A few years back, Asus launched its Vivobook series for demanding tasks and heavy laptop usage. Since its introduction, the Vivobook series has gained immense popularity and is acknowledged for its performance and functionalities. Now, to cater to wide user requirements at an affordable price, the company has announced a new Vivobook S-series. The Asus Vivobook S-series consists of three sleek and lightweight models: Vivobook S14, S15, and S16.

I have been using the Asus Vivobook S15 laptop for over 15 days as my main gear for work as well as personal usage. The Vivobook S15 laptop will surely not disappoint you when it comes to fast performance and smooth navigation, making everyday tasks a breeze. Know more about the Vivobook S15 laptop in this in-depth review.

Asus Vivobook S15 review: Design and Display

The Asus Vivobook S15 comes with a very sleek and thin design, making the laptop extremely lightweight and easy to carry around. The 16-inch display variant of the laptop is 13.9mm thin and weighs only 1.5 kilograms, which is quite light conjuring heavy-performing laptop sizes. I received the Neutral Black colour variant which gives the device a highly premium look. One thing which caught me off guard was that the plastic back panel attracts many fingerprints, therefore, you may have to clean the laptop most of the time.

The Asus Vivobook S15's keyboard offers 1.7mm travel which provides a comfortable and satisfying typing experience. Another striking feature of the keyboard was the customisable backlight which you can set based on your laptop's keyboard, perfect for users who like to personalise their aesthetics. Additionally, the laptop has a wide 150 x 99 mm ASUS ErgoSense touchpad which gives swift usage and smooth navigation experience.

Now, let's briefly discuss the display experience which managed to get much of my attention in the very few hours of using the Asus Vivobook S15. The 16-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 3.2K resolution, making the colours on the screen look fresh, bright, and crisp. The display size is ideal for viewing and gaming experience as the bigger screen makes it more catchy to eyes. The Vivobook S15 offers up to 600nits brightness, but 70 to 80 percent of the brightness is enough to get your job done even in high sunlight conditions. Needless to say, the visuals and colours the Vivobook S15 generates are something I have experienced for the first time, considering that this is my first time reviewing an Asus laptop.

Overall, the design and display of the Asus Vivobook S15 will not disappoint users at any moment, be it for work, gaming, or binge-watching on streaming platforms, you can easily rely on this laptop.

Asus Vivobook S15 review: Performance

In the performance department, the Asus Vivobook S15 has received a major upgrade with the Intel Core Ultra H-series processors and Intel AI Boost NPU technology to conduct automotive AI-related tasks. I received the laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7155H processor which features up to 16 cores and 22 threads to handle demanding applications with ease. It comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and offers up to 1 TB internal memory.

When I created my account on the laptop and transferred files, videos, and other data from my personal laptop, it swiftly managed to back up all the data in a matter of minutes. The CPU performance was also up to the mark when it comes to multitasking as I was able to efficiently browse through the internet and continue my office work without any stutter. I was able to swiftly run several applications such as music streaming apps, content streaming, and other applications at once without encountering any problems. Additionally, the Vivobook S15 also offered fast rendering speed and I did not face any delay or lagging screen during the time of my usage. The laptop also features an IceCool thermal technology which claims to maintain heat within the laptop. However, after continuous 6 to 8 hours of usage, you will notice the device heating from the back and at the upper keyboard area.

Now, in terms of AI features and processing, the laptop supports Microsoft's Copilot chatbot which also has a dedicated button on the keyboard. The copilot can generate text and images based on prompts. It also enables the user to add plugins such as Kayak, Instacart, and others. Therefore, with the Asus Vivobook S15, users can enjoy the power of an AI PC.

Asus Vivobook S15 review: Battery

The Asus Vivobook S15 has received an upgrade with a 75WHr battery which offers a great up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge with basic usage such as work or streaming online content. The battery life is satisfactory as you do not have to rush to charge the device every few hours. Additionally, the battery supports a 90W USB-C fast-charge adapter which takes about 2 hours to fully charge the laptop. In my opinion, the battery life and charging is very decent. However, one odd thing I discovered about the adapter is that it became uncomfortably hot, raising concerns about its safety.

Asus Vivobook S15 review: Verdict

The new Asus Vivobook S15 check every mark when it comes to meeting user aesthetics, powerful performance, swift multitasking abilities, AI features, and much more. This laptop is perfect for day-to-day tasks which include browsing, light gaming, video/ photo editing, streaming, and other required tasks. So, if you are looking for a feature-filled laptop with high-performing, capabilities, then Asus Vivobook S15 could be a great choice for people who want to balance their personal and professional requirements. However, in terms of pricing, the laptop comes in the higher range bracket, which may come as a barrier for some budget-conscious buyers.