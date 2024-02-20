Overview Prices Summary Specs News
SamsungGalaxyBook4Pro_DisplaySize_14.00-inch
Release date : 20 February 2024

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is a laptop, available price is Rs 121,994 in India with Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H (16-core, up to 4.8 GHz) Processor and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro now with free delivery.
Moonstone Gray

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro Price in India and other variants

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro in India is Rs. 121,994 . It comes in the following colors: Moonstone Gray. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M4 2025
  • Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, Starlight
₹124,900
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro VS Apple Macbook Air 15 Inch M4 2025

Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M3 2024
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, Starlight
₹97,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro VS Apple Macbook Air 13 Inch M3 2024

Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M4 2025
  • Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, Starlight
₹124,900
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro VS Apple Macbook Air 15 Inch M4 2025

MacBook Pro 14 inch M3 2023
  • Silver, Space Black
₹139,900
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M3 2023

Asus ProArt PZ13 2024 Copilot plus
  • Nano Black
₹119,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro VS Asus Proart Pz13 2024 Copilot Plus

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Copilot plus
  • Cool Silver
₹124,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro VS Asus Vivobook S 15 Oled 2024 Copilot Plus
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro Key Specs

Display Size

14.00-inch

Processor

Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H

SSD

1 TB

RAM

32 GB

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro Summary

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro (14-inch) redefines premium laptop performance with its elegant design and AI-enhanced capabilities. Equipped with an Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H processor—featuring 16 cores and up to 4.8 GHz boost—the device excels in multitasking, content creation, and productivity. With 32 GB DDR5X RAM and a fast 1 TB SSD, it delivers seamless responsiveness even under demanding workloads.

Its 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen brings visuals to life with crystal-clear clarity, 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits peak brightness. The integrated Intel Arc graphics elevate both creative and media tasks. Designed for mobility, its premium Moonstone Gray aluminium chassis weighs just 1.23 kg, making it effortless to carry from office to café.

Connectivity is robust: dual Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and microSD ensure flexible expansion, alongside Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast wireless speeds. A backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, FHD webcam, and immersive audio enrich user experience. With Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 pre-installed, this laptop is ready out of the box—perfect for professionals looking for style, power, and portability in one sleek package.

 

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Display Resolution

    1800x2880 pixels

  • Display Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED 2X

  • Display Size

    14.00-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Weight

    1.23 kg

  • Launch Date

    February 20, 2024

  • Colour

    Moonstone Gray

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    312.30 x 223.80 x 11.60

  • Series

    Galaxy Book 4

  • Model

    Galaxy Book 4 Pro

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Processor

    Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H (16-core, up to 4.8 GHz)

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Arc

  • SSD

    1 TB

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 14 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Samsung Laptop   /   Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender