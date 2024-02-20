The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro (14-inch) redefines premium laptop performance with its elegant design and AI-enhanced capabilities. Equipped with an Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H processor—featuring 16 cores and up to 4.8 GHz boost—the device excels in multitasking, content creation, and productivity. With 32 GB DDR5X RAM and a fast 1 TB SSD, it delivers seamless responsiveness even under demanding workloads.

Its 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen brings visuals to life with crystal-clear clarity, 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits peak brightness. The integrated Intel Arc graphics elevate both creative and media tasks. Designed for mobility, its premium Moonstone Gray aluminium chassis weighs just 1.23 kg, making it effortless to carry from office to café.

Connectivity is robust: dual Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and microSD ensure flexible expansion, alongside Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast wireless speeds. A backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, FHD webcam, and immersive audio enrich user experience. With Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 pre-installed, this laptop is ready out of the box—perfect for professionals looking for style, power, and portability in one sleek package.