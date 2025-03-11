Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 11 March 2025

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 is a laptop, available price is Rs 107,199 in India with Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 256V (2.2 GHz base, up to 4.8 GHz boost) with AI-enabled NPU Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 now with free delivery.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 in India is Rs. 107,199 . Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 is Released.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inch

Processor

Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 256V

SSD

512 GB

RAM

16 GB

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 Summary

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 blends elegance with intelligence in a versatile 2-in-1 form. Its 360° hinge lets you shift from laptop to tablet mode seamlessly—perfect for creativity, presentations, or relaxed media sessions. Under the hood, you get an AI-enabled Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 256V processor paired with Intel Arc graphics and a robust NPU for rapid AI tasks. With 16 GB DDR5X RAM and a 512 GB SSD, multitasking and load-times remain smooth.

Its 15.6-inch FHD-AMOLED touchscreen offers vivid visuals with 500 nits peak brightness and impresses with dynamic clarity. The included S-Pen enhances note-taking and digital art. Connectivity is comprehensive: Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, micro-SD slot, Wi-Fi 7, and a fingerprint reader ensure both speed and convenience. Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers bring audio to life, while a 68.1 Wh battery delivers all-day productivity. Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 come pre-installed. At just 1.46 kg, this stylish gray convertible is ideal for work, creativity, or entertainment anytime, anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    68.1 Wh

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v7.0

  • Display Size

    15.6 inch

  • Display Type

    FHD-AMOLED

  • Launch Date

    March 11, 2025

  • Weight

    1.46 kg

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2021

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    fingerprint reader

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Arc

  • Processor

    Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 256V (2.2 GHz base, up to 4.8 GHz boost) with AI-enabled NPU

  • SSD

    512 GB

Last updated date: 13 August 2025
