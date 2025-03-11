The price for the Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 in India is Rs. 107,199 . Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 is Released.
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop
|
₹86,990
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 VS Lenovo Loq 83dv007gin Laptop
|
|
Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M3 2024
|
₹97,990
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 VS Apple Macbook Air 13 Inch M3 2024
|
|
Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M4 2025
|
₹124,900
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 VS Apple Macbook Air 15 Inch M4 2025
|
|
Apple MacBook Pro 13 inch 2022
|
₹116,990
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 VS Apple Macbook Pro 13 Inch 2022
|
|
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
|
₹104,990
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 VS Asus Zenbook S 13 Oled
|
|
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UP3404
|
₹109,990
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 VS Asus Zenbook 14 Flip Oled Up3404
The Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 blends elegance with intelligence in a versatile 2-in-1 form. Its 360° hinge lets you shift from laptop to tablet mode seamlessly—perfect for creativity, presentations, or relaxed media sessions. Under the hood, you get an AI-enabled Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 256V processor paired with Intel Arc graphics and a robust NPU for rapid AI tasks. With 16 GB DDR5X RAM and a 512 GB SSD, multitasking and load-times remain smooth.
Its 15.6-inch FHD-AMOLED touchscreen offers vivid visuals with 500 nits peak brightness and impresses with dynamic clarity. The included S-Pen enhances note-taking and digital art. Connectivity is comprehensive: Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, micro-SD slot, Wi-Fi 7, and a fingerprint reader ensure both speed and convenience. Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers bring audio to life, while a 68.1 Wh battery delivers all-day productivity. Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 come pre-installed. At just 1.46 kg, this stylish gray convertible is ideal for work, creativity, or entertainment anytime, anywhere.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.