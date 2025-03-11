The Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 blends elegance with intelligence in a versatile 2-in-1 form. Its 360° hinge lets you shift from laptop to tablet mode seamlessly—perfect for creativity, presentations, or relaxed media sessions. Under the hood, you get an AI-enabled Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 256V processor paired with Intel Arc graphics and a robust NPU for rapid AI tasks. With 16 GB DDR5X RAM and a 512 GB SSD, multitasking and load-times remain smooth.

Its 15.6-inch FHD-AMOLED touchscreen offers vivid visuals with 500 nits peak brightness and impresses with dynamic clarity. The included S-Pen enhances note-taking and digital art. Connectivity is comprehensive: Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, micro-SD slot, Wi-Fi 7, and a fingerprint reader ensure both speed and convenience. Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers bring audio to life, while a 68.1 Wh battery delivers all-day productivity. Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 come pre-installed. At just 1.46 kg, this stylish gray convertible is ideal for work, creativity, or entertainment anytime, anywhere.