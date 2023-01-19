Lava A7 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava A7 Star
Lava A7 Star (Blue/Silver), 6 Days Battery Backup, 2.4 inch Big Display, Superior Stereo Sound, keypad Mobile with Wireless FM and Auto Call Recording
₹1,529
₹1,899
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Lava A7 price in India starts at Rs.1,449. The lowest price of Lava A7 is Rs.1,529 on amazon.in.
Lava A7 price in India starts at Rs.1,449. The lowest price of Lava A7 is Rs.1,529 on amazon.in.