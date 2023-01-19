 Lava A88 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava A88

    Lava A88 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,949 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A88 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A88 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Lava A88 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1280x720 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 9.1 mm
    • 157 grams
    • Black, White
    • 145.5 mm
    • 72 mm
    Display
    • 65.64 %
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • March 21, 2016 (Official)
    • A88
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    • Spreadtrum SC9830A
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava A88 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava A88 in India?

    Lava A88 price in India at 4,949 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9830A; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava A88?

    How many colors are available in Lava A88?

    What is the Lava A88 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava A88 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava A88