 Lava Arc Dzire Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Arc Dzire

    Lava Arc Dzire

    Lava Arc Dzire is a phone, available price is Rs 1,249 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Arc Dzire from HT Tech. Buy Lava Arc Dzire now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28742/heroimage/lava-arc-dzire-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28742/images/Design/lava-arc-dzire-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,249
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    Lava Arc Dzire Price in India

    Lava Arc Dzire price in India starts at Rs.1,249. The lowest price of Lava Arc Dzire is Rs.1,090 on amazon.in.

    Lava Arc Dzire price in India starts at Rs.1,249. The lowest price of Lava Arc Dzire is Rs.1,090 on amazon.in.

    Lava Arc Dzire Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black
    • 56 mm
    • 73 grams
    • 15 mm
    • 130 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 33.35 %
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 143 ppi
    General
    • Arc Dzire
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • July 13, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • 3.5 mm
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Arc Dzire