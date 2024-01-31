 Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Lava Mobile Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM

Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM

Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 31 January 2024
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_FrontCamera_8MP
LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39249/heroimage/158465-v1-lava-blaze-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39249/heroimage/158465-v1-lava-blaze-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_4
1/8 LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
2/8 LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/8 LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_RAM_8GB"
4/8 LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_3"
View all Images 5/8 LavaBlaze5G8GBRAM_4"
Key Specs
₹11,999
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 11,999.  This is the Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following ...Read More

Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glass Blue, Glass Green
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 50 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 588 Hours(2G)
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Yes
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 2560x1440 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus
Design
  • 165.3 mm
  • 207 grams
  • 76.4 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • Glass Blue, Glass Green
Display
  • 90 Hz
  • IPS LCD
  • 20:9
  • 270 ppi
  • 80.77 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
General
  • September 5, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v12
  • Lava
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 7 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G57 MC2
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.2
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Lava

10% OFF
Lava Storm 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Gale Green
₹13,499 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram Lava Storm 5g
13% OFF
Lava Blaze 2 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Glass Black
₹9,999 ₹11,499
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram Lava Blaze 2 5g
18% OFF
Lava Yuva 2
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Glass Blue
₹6,999 ₹8,499
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram Lava Yuva 2
28% OFF
Lava Yuva
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Luster Blue
₹6,862 ₹9,499
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram Lava Yuva
Lava Mobiles

Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Competitors

27% OFF
Realme C35 128GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Glowing Black
₹10,990 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram Realme C35 128gb
20% OFF
Realme 7
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Mist Blue
₹12,730 ₹15,999
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram Realme 7
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F12
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Sea Green
₹11,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy M32
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Black

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM News

Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

31 Jan 2024
Lava Blaze Pro 5G

Lava Blaze Pro 5G review: A top mid-range contender

31 Jan 2024
Lava Blaze 2

Lava Blaze 2 review: A budget-friendly, performance-oriented handset

24 Dec 2023
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G launched with Dimensity 6080 processor; check price and specs

21 Dec 2023
Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G

Lava unveils Blaze 2 5G: Cutting-Edge features at competitive prices

03 Nov 2023
Blaze Pro 5G

LAVA Blaze Pro 5G launched today; Check features, price and availability

26 Sep 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram