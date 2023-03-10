 Lava Iris X1 Selfie Price in India (10, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris X1 Selfie

    Lava Iris X1 Selfie is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,649 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris X1 Selfie from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris X1 Selfie now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 10 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,649
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 338 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava Iris X1 Selfie Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization
    Design
    • 133.5 mm
    • 66 mm
    • Black, Purple, White
    • 8.5 mm
    • 140 grams
    Display
    • 63.21 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 218 ppi
    • Yes
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Iris X1 Selfie
    • August 12, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    Lava Iris X1 Selfie FAQs

    Lava Iris X1 Selfie