Lava X50 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava X50 Lava X50 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X50 from HT Tech. Buy Lava X50 now with free delivery.