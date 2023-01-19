Leagoo S8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Leagoo S8 Leagoo S8 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 18,018 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2490 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Leagoo S8 from HT Tech. Buy Leagoo S8 now with free delivery.