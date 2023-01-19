 Leagoo S8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Leagoo Mobile Leagoo S8

    Leagoo S8

    Leagoo S8 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 18,018 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2490 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Leagoo S8 from HT Tech. Buy Leagoo S8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31570/heroimage/leagoo-s8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,018
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP + 2 MP
    2490 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹18,018
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    2490 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Leagoo S8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2490 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Battery
    • 2490 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v2.0
    • No
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 10 Day(2G)
    • Up to 10 Day(2G)
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2
    • Dual
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2
    Design
    • Dazzle Black, Navy Blue
    Display
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 282 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    General
    • November 23, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Leagoo
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • S8
    • Leagoo OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 1700(band 4) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6750T
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Leagoo S8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Leagoo S8 in India?

    Leagoo S8 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750T; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2490 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Leagoo S8?

    How many colors are available in Leagoo S8?

    How long does the Leagoo S8 last?

    What is the Leagoo S8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Leagoo S8 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Leagoo S8