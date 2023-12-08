 Lenovo A2010 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Lenovo A2010

Lenovo A2010 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6735M Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A2010 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A2010 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹4,990
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
MediaTek MT6735M
5 MP
2 MP
2000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
Lenovo A2010 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo A2010 in India is Rs. 4,990.  This is the Lenovo A2010 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Lenovo A2010

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, White
Lenovo A2010 Full Specifications

Battery Icon
  • No
  • 2000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Up to 360 Hours(3G) / Up to 372 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
Camera Icon
  • No
  • Single
  • Fixed Focus
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
Design Icon
  • 137 grams
  • 9.9 mm
  • 131.5 mm
  • 66.5 mm
  • Black, White
Display Icon
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • No
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 63.69 %
  • 218 ppi
  • TFT
General Icon
  • September 3, 2015 (Official)
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Lenovo
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Head: 0.353 W/kg, Body: 0.446 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance Icon
  • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 64 bit
  • 1 GB
  • MediaTek MT6735M
Sensors Icon
  • No
  • Accelerometer
Storage Icon
  • 8 GB
  • No
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Mobiles By Brand

Lenovo A2010 FAQs

What is the price of the Lenovo A2010 in India? Icon Icon

Lenovo A2010 price in India at 6,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A2010? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lenovo A2010? Icon Icon

How long does the Lenovo A2010 last? Icon Icon

What is the Lenovo A2010 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lenovo A2010 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Lenovo A2010