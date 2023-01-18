 Lenovo A6 Note Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo A6 Note

    Lenovo A6 Note

    Lenovo A6 Note is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A6 Note from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A6 Note now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34063/heroimage/135685-v4-lenovo-a6-note-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34063/images/Design/135685-v4-lenovo-a6-note-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34063/images/Design/135685-v4-lenovo-a6-note-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo A6 Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 10W
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 426 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 426 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.2 mm
    • 72.9 mm
    • 172 grams
    • 154.7 mm
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • 80.29 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 88 %
    • 19.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • 283 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • A6 Note
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Lenovo
    • October 6, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 3 GB
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo A6 Note FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A6 Note in India?

    Lenovo A6 Note price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A6 Note?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A6 Note?

    How long does the Lenovo A6 Note last?

    What is the Lenovo A6 Note Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A6 Note Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lenovo A6 Note