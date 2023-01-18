 Lenovo Chromebook 100e (81qb000aus) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Chromebook

    Lenovo Chromebook

    Lenovo Chromebook is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 29,816 in India with MediaTek Quad Core MT8173C Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Chromebook from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Chromebook now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P137781/heroimage/lenovo-100e-81qb000aus-137781-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P137781/images/Design/lenovo-100e-81qb000aus-137781-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹29,816
    11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    MediaTek Quad Core MT8173C
    16 GB
    4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
    Google Chrome
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹29,816
    11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    MediaTek Quad Core MT8173C
    16 GB
    4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 27,794 M.R.P. ₹40,106
    Buy Now

    Lenovo Chromebook 100e (81QB000AUS) Price in India

    Lenovo Chromebook 100e (81QB000AUS) price in India starts at Rs.29,816. The lowest price of Lenovo Chromebook 100e (81QB000AUS) is Rs.27,794 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Lenovo Chromebook 100e (81QB000AUS) price in India starts at Rs.29,816. The lowest price of Lenovo Chromebook 100e (81QB000AUS) is Rs.27,794 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Lenovo Chromebook Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 11.6" (29.46 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • 42 W AC Adapter W
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    • No
    • 135 ppi
    • HD LED AntiGlare Display
    • LED
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    General Information
    • 100e (81QB000AUS)
    • x x  mm
    • Google Chrome
    • Black
    • Lenovo
    Memory
    • 4 GB
    • 1866 Mhz
    • LPDDR3
    • 1
    • LPDDR3
    • 1x4 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    • Digital Microphone
    Networking
    • 4.2
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • PowerVR GX6250
    • 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 2.1 Ghz
    • MediaTek Quad Core MT8173C
    Peripherals
    • No
    • No
    • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
    • Standard Notebook Keyboard
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Lenovo Chromebook