Lenovo Essential G570 G570 (59 310838) Price in India(30 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Essential G570 G570 59 310838

Lenovo Essential G570 G570 59 310838 is a laptop, available price is Rs 22,140 in India with Intel Celeron Dual-Core Processor Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Essential G570 G570 59 310838 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Essential G570 G570 59 310838 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

Go to Laptop Recommender
3
Score
Last updated: 30 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P61048/heroimage/lenovo-essential-g570-59-310838-celeron-dual-core-2-gb-500-gb-dos-61048-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P61048/images/Design/lenovo-essential-g570-59-310838-celeron-dual-core-2-gb-500-gb-dos-61048-large-2.jpg
Key Specs
₹22,140
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual-Core Processor
2 GB DDR3 RAM
1366 x 768 Pixels
See full specifications
Lenovo Essential G570 G570 59 310838 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
  • Intel Celeron Dual-Core Processor
Battery
  • 3 Hrs
  • 6 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • HD LED Glare Display
General Information
  • 376 x 250 x 35.5  mm
  • Black
Memory
  • 2
  • DDR3
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 0.3 MP
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 2.1
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User guide and Manuals
Performance
  • 1.5 Ghz
  • Intel HM65 Express
Peripherals
  • DVD Writer
  • Standard Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
  • DVD R/W Drive
  • Touchpad
Ports
  • Yes
  • 3
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 500 GB
