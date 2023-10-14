Lenovo Ideapad 130 15ikb (81h7005bin) Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H7005BIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H7005BIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H7005BIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H7005BIN Laptop now with free delivery.