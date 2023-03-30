 Lenovo Ideapad 130 (81h5003uin) Price in India(30 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Home Laptop Finder Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 130 81H5003UIN

Lenovo Ideapad 130 81H5003UIN

Lenovo Ideapad 130 81H5003UIN is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 16,890 in India with AMD Quad Core A4 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 130 81H5003UIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 130 81H5003UIN now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

Go to Laptop Recommender
2
Score
Last updated: 30 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P140644/heroimage/lenovo-130-81h5003uin-140644-v1-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P140644/images/Design/lenovo-130-81h5003uin-140644-v1-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P140644/images/Design/lenovo-130-81h5003uin-140644-v1-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹16,890
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core A4
4 GB DDR4 RAM
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.7 Kg
See full specifications
Lenovo Laptops Prices in India

Lenovo laptops price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 314 Lenovo Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

Lenovo Ideapad 130 81h5003uin Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 100 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LED
  • No
  • HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • 130 (81H5003UIN)
  • x x  mm
  • DOS
  • 2.7 Kg
  • Black
Memory
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
  • 4.0
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Intel UHD
  • AMD Quad Core A4
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
