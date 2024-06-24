Lenovo Ideapad 15itl6 (82h800rdin) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 15ITL6 82H800RDIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 48,900 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 7.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 15ITL6 82H800RDIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 15ITL6 82H800RDIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Arctic Grey
256 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Lenovo Ideapad 15ITL6 82H800RDIN Laptop in India is Rs. 48,900. It comes in the following colors: Arctic Grey. The status of Lenovo Ideapad 15ITL6 82H800RDIN Laptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less