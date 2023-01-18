 Lenovo Ideapad 3 Cb 11igl05 (82ba001pha) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020
    64 GB
    4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    Google Chrome
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.12 Kg
    ₹ 12,890 M.R.P. ₹30,290
    Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 (82BA001PHA) Price in India

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 (82BA001PHA) price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 (82BA001PHA) is Rs.12,890 on amazon.in which is available in Onyx Black colour.

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 Cb 11igl05 82ba001pha Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 11.6" (29.46 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 10 Hrs
    • 10 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • HD TN 250nits Anti-glare
    • LED
    • 135 ppi
    • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    • No
    General Information
    • Google Chrome
    • 3 CB 11IGL05 (82BA001PHA)
    • Lenovo
    • Onyx Black
    • 1.12 Kg
    • 286.7 x 205.5 x 18.0  mm
    Memory
    • 1x4 Gigabyte
    • LPDDR4
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • 720p HD
    • Built-in Stereo Speakers
    • 2 x 2 Stereo Speaker
    • Yes
    • Built-in Array Microphone
    • No
    • Yes
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 4.2
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • Intel UHD
    • Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020
    • 2.8 Ghz
    • 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Non English Keyboard
    • No
    • Yes
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 Cb 11igl05 82ba001pha