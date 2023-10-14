Lenovo Ideapad 320 15ikb (80xl0006us) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 320 15IKB 80XL0006US Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 320 15IKB 80XL0006US Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 45,990 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 320 15IKB 80XL0006US Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 320 15IKB 80XL0006US Laptop now with free delivery.