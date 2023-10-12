 Lenovo Ideapad 320s 14ikb (80x400m9in) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 320S 14IKB 80X400M9IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 320S 14IKB 80X400M9IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 320S 14IKB 80X400M9IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 12 October 2023
LenovoIdeapad320S-14IKB(80X400M9IN)Laptop(CoreI57thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10/2GB)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
1/1 LenovoIdeapad320S-14IKB(80X400M9IN)Laptop(CoreI57thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10/2GB)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
Key Specs
₹49,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
6 Hrs
Lenovo Ideapad 320S 14IKB 80X400M9IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 320S 14IKB 80X400M9IN Laptop in India is Rs. 49,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Lenovo Ideapad 320s 14ikb 80x400m9in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

Display Details

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

General Information

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Thickness

    22.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Model

    320S-14IKB (80X400M9IN)

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    2.1 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    338 x 249 x 22.7 mm

Memory

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

Multimedia

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 620

  • Clockspeed

    2.5 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen)

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Ports

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM
    Lenovo Ideapad 320s 14ikb 80x400m9in Laptop