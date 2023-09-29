 Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81d100c8in) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoIdeapad330(81D100C8IN)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/500GB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_4Hrs
1/1 LenovoIdeapad330(81D100C8IN)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/500GB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_4Hrs
Key Specs
₹22,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
4 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop in India is Rs. 22,990.  It comes in the following colors: Onyx Black.

Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81D100C8IN) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/500 GB/Windows 10)

(500 GB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81d100c8in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Hrs
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 100 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • HD Anti-Glare LED Display
  • LED
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • Onyx Black
  • 64-bit
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 330 (81D100C8IN)
  • Lenovo
  • 22.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 378 x 260 x 22.9 mm
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 4 GB
  • 1
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Digital Microphone
  • Yes
  • Dolby Audio
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
Networking
  • 4.1
  • 5
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel UHD 600
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
  • 1.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
  • 500 GB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Lenovo

34% OFF
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
21% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9i
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
34% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
13% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop Competitors

HP 15 BA035AU Z1D88PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR2 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
72% OFF
Lenovo Essential G460 59 057056
  • 500 GB HDD
  • 2 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 13.8 Inches Display Size
55% OFF
HP 15q by001au 2LS27PA
  • 500 GB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
55% OFF
HP 245 245 G6 6BF83PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Lenovo Ideapad 330 81d100c8in Laptop