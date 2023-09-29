Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81d100c8in) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81D100C8IN) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/500 GB/Windows 10)
(500 GB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 330 81D100C8IN Laptop in India is Rs. 22,990. It comes in the following colors: Onyx Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.