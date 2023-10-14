Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81de012nin) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/2 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE012NIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE012NIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 57,990 in India with Intel Core i5- 8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE012NIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE012NIN Laptop now with free delivery.