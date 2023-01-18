 Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14acn6 (82l700d1in) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ACN6 82L700D1IN

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ACN6 82L700D1IN

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ACN6 82L700D1IN is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ACN6 82L700D1IN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ACN6 82L700D1IN now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹69,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U
    1 TB
    16 GB RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2240 x 1400 Pixels
    1.38 Kg
    Key Specs
    ₹69,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U
    1 TB
    16 GB RAM
    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ACN6 (82L700D1IN) Price in India

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ACN6 (82L700D1IN) price in India starts at Rs.69,990. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ACN6 (82L700D1IN) is Rs.79,690 on amazon.in which is available in Storm Grey colour.

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14acn6 82l700d1in Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2240 x 1400 px
    Battery
    • 15 Hrs
    • 65 W
    • 15 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Po
    • Li-Po
    Display Details
    • 189 ppi
    • Anti-glare, 300 nits Brightness, 100 Percent sRGB Color Gamut, 2.2K QHD Display
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • OLED
    • 60 Hz
    • 2240 x 1400 Pixels
    General Information
    • 5 Pro 14ACN6 (82L700D1IN)
    • 64-bit
    • 221 x 312 x 18  mm
    • Storm Grey
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 1.38 Kg
    • Lenovo
    Memory
    • 1
    • 16 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Dual Stereo Speakers
    • Dolby Atmos, HD Audio
    • Yes
    • Built-in Dual Array Microphone
    • Yes
    • 720
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.1
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • AMD Radeon
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U
    • AMD
    • 4.7 Ghz
    • 16 GB RAM
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14acn6 82l700d1in