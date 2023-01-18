 Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14itl6 (82l3009min) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 82L3009MIN

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 82L3009MIN

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 82L3009MIN is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 75,500 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 82L3009MIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 82L3009MIN now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P147756/heroimage/lenovo-5-pro-14itl6-82l3009min-147756-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹75,500
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    2240 x 1400 Pixels
    1.41 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹75,500
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 72,990 M.R.P. ₹113,290
    Buy Now

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 (82L3009MIN) Price in India

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 (82L3009MIN) price in India starts at Rs.75,500. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 (82L3009MIN) is Rs.72,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 (82L3009MIN) price in India starts at Rs.75,500. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14ITL6 (82L3009MIN) is Rs.72,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14itl6 82l3009min Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2240 x 1400 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • 56.5 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • 189 ppi
    • No
    • 2240 x 1400 Pixels
    • 2.2K UHD Brightness: 300 nits Anti-Glare IPS Technology 100% sRGB Display
    • LED
    General Information
    • Lenovo
    • 5 Pro 14ITL6 (82L3009MIN)
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 64-bit
    • Black
    • 1.41 Kg
    • 312.2 x 221 x 15.9  mm
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1x16 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • 2 x 2 Stereo Speaker Audio, Realtek ALC3287 codec
    • Built-in Array Microphone
    • No
    • Yes
    • Built-in Stereo Speakers
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    • 2 GB
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce MX450
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    • English Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 14itl6 82l3009min