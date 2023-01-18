Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 16ach6 (82l500lxin) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 16ACH6 82L500LXIN Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 16ACH6 82L500LXIN is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 79,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 7-5800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 16ACH6 82L500LXIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 16ACH6 82L500LXIN now with free delivery.