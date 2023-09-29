Lenovo Ideapad 520 15ikb (80yl00ppin) Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/16 Gb/2 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 520 15IKB 80YL00PPIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 520 15IKB 80YL00PPIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 85,760 in India with Intel Core i7-7500U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 520 15IKB 80YL00PPIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 520 15IKB 80YL00PPIN Laptop now with free delivery.