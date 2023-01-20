Lenovo Ideapad 520 (81bf00ktih) Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KTIH Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KTIH is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 51,998 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KTIH from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KTIH now with free delivery.