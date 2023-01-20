 Lenovo Ideapad 520 (81bf00ktih) Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KTIH

    Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KTIH

    Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KTIH is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 51,998 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KTIH from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KTIH now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹51,998
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
    4 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.2 Kg
    See full specifications
    ₹ 54,297 M.R.P. ₹75,427
    Lenovo laptops price in India starts from Rs.14,990.

    Lenovo Ideapad 520 81bf00ktih Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 6 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 6 Hrs
    • 2 Cell
    Display Details
    • LED
    • No
    • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (500 nits Brightness, 144 Hz Refresh Rate)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • Bronze
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 378 x 260 x 22.9  mm
    • Lenovo
    • 64-bit
    • 520 (81BF00KTIH)
    • 2.2 Kg
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 1x4 Gigabyte
    • 4 GB
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Audio Premium
    • 720p HD
    • Array Microphone
    • No
    • Harman Kardon
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 4.1
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • NVIDIA Geforce MX150
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
    • 1.6 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Standard Notebook Keyboard
    • DVD R/W Writer
    • DVD Writer
    • Yes
    • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • SATA
    • 5400 RPM
    • 1 TB
    Lenovo Ideapad 520 81bf00ktih