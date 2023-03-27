Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14alc05 (82hu00cqin) Price in India(27 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14ALC05 82HU00CQIN Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14ALC05 82HU00CQIN is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5700U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14ALC05 82HU00CQIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14ALC05 82HU00CQIN now with free delivery.