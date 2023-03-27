 Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14alc05 (82hu00cqin) Price in India(27 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14ALC05 82HU00CQIN

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14ALC05 82HU00CQIN

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14ALC05 82HU00CQIN is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5700U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14ALC05 82HU00CQIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14ALC05 82HU00CQIN now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 27 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P145328/heroimage/lenovo-14alc05-82hu00cqin-145328-v1-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P145328/images/Design/lenovo-14alc05-82hu00cqin-145328-v1-large-2.jpg
Key Specs
₹69,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5700U
512 GB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.5 Kg
Key Specs
₹69,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5700U
512 GB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
Lenovo Laptops Prices in India

Lenovo laptops price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 314 Lenovo Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14alc05 82hu00cqin Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 10 Hrs
  • 10 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti Glare Multi-touch IPS Display (250 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, 4 Sided Narrow Bezel (Active Area 90%))
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Yes
  • LED
  • 157 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • 14ALC05 (82HU00CQIN)
  • 64-bit
  • Lenovo
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 321.5 x 217.5 x 20.9  mm
  • Graphite Grey
  • 1.5 Kg
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • High Definition (HD) Audio, 2W x 2 Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Dual Array Microphone
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • AMD Soc
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5700U
Peripherals
  • No
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • English Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Lenovo Ideapad Flex 14alc05 82hu00cqin