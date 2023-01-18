 Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14itl05 (82hs00vyin) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS00VYIN

    Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS00VYIN

    Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS00VYIN is a laptop, available price is Rs 72,999 in India with Intel Core i3 (11th Gen) Processor Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS00VYIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS00VYIN now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹72,999
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3 (11th Gen) Processor
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    See full specifications
    Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 (82HS00VYIN) Price in India

    Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 (82HS00VYIN) price in India starts at Rs.72,999. The lowest price of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 (82HS00VYIN) is Rs.61,000 on amazon.in which is available in Graphite Grey colour.

    Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14itl05 82hs00vyin Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i3 (11th Gen) Processor
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • 10 Hrs
    Display Details
    • Full HD LED Backlit IPS Glossy Multi-touch Display (250 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC Color Gamut)
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • Yes
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • 64-bit
    • 321.5 x 217.5 x 20.4  mm
    • Graphite Grey
    Memory
    • 1
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 3200 Mhz
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • 2 x 2 W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio
    • Yes
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Built-in array microphone
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 3.3 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Multi-touch Touchpad
    • Multi-touch Touchpad
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14itl05 82hs00vyin