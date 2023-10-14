Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14itl05 (82hs015pin) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS015PIN Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS015PIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 53,490 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS015PIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS015PIN Laptop now with free delivery.