Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14itl05 (82hs0196in) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS0196IN Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS0196IN is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 53,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS0196IN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS0196IN now with free delivery.