Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i Gen 7 (82r70069in) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i Gen 7 82R70069IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 57,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i Gen 7 82R70069IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i Gen 7 82R70069IN Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i Gen 7 (82R70069IN) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i Gen 7 82R70069IN Laptop in India is Rs. 57,990. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey. The status of Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i Gen 7 82R70069IN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

