Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ach6 (82k201ycin) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K201YCIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K201YCIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 56,135 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K201YCIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K201YCIN Laptop now with free delivery.