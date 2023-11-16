Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i (82k1019bin) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i 82K1019BIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i 82K1019BIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 66,990 in India with Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i 82K1019BIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i 82K1019BIN Laptop now with free delivery.