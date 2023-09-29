 Lenovo Ideapad L340 (81lk004lin) Laptop (core I5 9th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/3 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK004LIN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK004LIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 52,990 in India with Intel Core i5-9300H (9th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK004LIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK004LIN Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
LenovoIdeapadL340(81LK004LIN)Laptop(CoreI59thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10/3GB)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
1/1 LenovoIdeapadL340(81LK004LIN)Laptop(CoreI59thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10/3GB)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
Key Specs
₹52,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-9300H (9th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
9 Hrs
Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK004LIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK004LIN Laptop in India is Rs. 52,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK004LIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 48,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Ideapad L340 81lk004lin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • 9 Hrs
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
  • No
  • Full HD IPS anti-glare WLED-backlit Display
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 363 x 254.6 x 23.9 mm
  • 23.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • L340 (81LK004LIN)
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 2400 Mhz
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Internal Microphone
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dolby Audio
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.2
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050
  • Intel Core i5-9300H (9th Gen)
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • 3 GB
Peripherals
  • Gaming Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • SATA
  • 7200 RPM
  • 1 TB
Latest Laptops

    Lenovo Ideapad L340 81lk004lin Laptop