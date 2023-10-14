Lenovo Ideapad L340 (81lk01l3in) Laptop (core I5 9th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/3 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK01L3IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK01L3IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 52,990 in India with Intel Core i5-9300H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK01L3IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LK01L3IN Laptop now with free delivery.