 Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81st0028in) Laptop (amd Dual Core A4/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 34,390 in India with AMD Dual Core A4-9125 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoIdeapadS145(81ST0028IN)Laptop(AMDDualCoreA4/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_4GB
1/1 LenovoIdeapadS145(81ST0028IN)Laptop(AMDDualCoreA4/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_4GB
Key Specs
₹34,390
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core A4-9125
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.6 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹33,990 19% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop in India is Rs. 34,390.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 33,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

19% off

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15 6 FHD Thin Light Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SDD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H802EYIN
₹41,990 ₹33,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
20% off

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15 6 39 62cm FHD Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/2 Year Warranty/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H802XVIN
₹43,990 ₹34,990
Buy Now
13% off

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 1115G4 15 6 39 62cm FHD Thin Light Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/1Year Onsite+ 1Year ADP/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803U0IN
₹39,990 ₹34,990
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81st0028in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 35 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 157 ppi
  • LED
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • S145 (81ST0028IN)
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • 1.6 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 327.1 x 241.1 x 19.9 mm
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
Multimedia
  • Internal Microphone
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
Networking
  • 4.2
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Radeon R3
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • AMD Dual Core A4-9125
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Lenovo

34% OFF
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
21% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9i
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
34% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
13% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop Competitors

20% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE011UIN
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
26% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB012DIN Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP 15s eq2143au
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81ST0028IN Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Lenovo Ideapad S145 81st0028in Laptop