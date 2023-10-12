 Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81vd00d3in) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD00D3IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 45,990 in India with Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Key Specs
₹45,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.85 Kg weight
6 Hrs
Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD00D3IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD00D3IN Laptop in India is Rs. 45,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD00D3IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 47,799.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81vd00d3in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

Display Details

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display (220 nits Brightness 16:9 Aspect Ratio)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

General Information

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    362.2 x 251.5 x 19.9 mm

  • Model

    S145 (81VD00D3IN)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Colour

    Platinum Grey

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    1.85 Kg weight

Memory

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    12 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

Multimedia

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Sound Technologies

    Dolby Audio

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam Resolution

    0.3 MP

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Monaural Microphone

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (4-in-1)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Non English Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB
Lenovo Laptops

Latest Laptops

    Lenovo Ideapad S145 81vd00d3in Laptop