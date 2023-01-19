 Lenovo Ideapad S340 (81wj002min) Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN

    Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN

    Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 66,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN now with free delivery.
    Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P148736/heroimage/lenovo-s340-81wj002min-148736-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹66,999 (speculated)
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.6 Kg
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Lenovo Laptops Prices in India

    Lenovo laptops price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 495 Lenovo Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lenovo Ideapad S340 81wj002min Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    • LED
    • Full HD Anti-glare Display
    • No
    General Information
    • S340 (81WJ002MIN)
    • 322.7 x 230.5 x 17.9  mm
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Lenovo
    • Platinum Grey
    • 1.6 Kg
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • 2666 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphone
    • 720p HD
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)
    • NVIDIA GeForce MX250
    • 2 GB
    • 1.0 Ghz
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    • Standard Notebook Keyboard
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • SATA
    • 256 GB
    • 5400 RPM
    • 1 TB
    Lenovo Ideapad S340 81wj002min