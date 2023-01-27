 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ada7 (82r1007xin) Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,249 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹31,249
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.60 Kg
    Key Specs
    ₹31,249
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN) Price in India

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN) price in India starts at Rs.31,249. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN) is Rs.34,990 on amazon.in which is available in Cloud Grey colour.

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN) price in India starts at Rs.31,249. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN) is Rs.34,990 on amazon.in which is available in Cloud Grey colour.

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ada7 82r1007xin Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 9.5 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • 9.5 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    • FHD TN 220Nits Brightness Anti Glare
    General Information
    • 360 x 236 x 18  mm
    • 1.60 Kg
    • Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN)
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Cloud Grey
    • Lenovo
    Memory
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2400 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Audio
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • HD Audio
    • 2x 1.5W Stereo Speakers
    • Integrated Dual Array Microphone
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • 2 Years
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 2.6 Ghz
    • AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U
    • AMD Radeon Graphics
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Non- Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ada7 82r1007xin