Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ada7 (82r1007xin) Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN) price in India starts at Rs.31,249. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN) is Rs.34,990 on amazon.in which is available in Cloud Grey colour.
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN) price in India starts at Rs.31,249. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 (82R1007XIN) is Rs.34,990 on amazon.in which is available in Cloud Grey colour.