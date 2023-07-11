Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 15iml05 (81wb0112in) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 15IML05 81WB0112IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 15IML05 81WB0112IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 15IML05 81WB0112IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 36,990 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹36,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 256 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.7 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 15iml05 81wb0112in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Display

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) General Information Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Colour Platinum Grey

Brand Lenovo

Weight 1.7 Kg weight

Operating System Type 64-bit

Model 15IML05 (81WB0112IN)

Dimensions(WxDxH) 362.2 x 253.4 x 19.9 mm

Thickness 19.9 Millimeter thickness Memory Memory Slots 1

Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Expandable Memory 12 GB

Capacity 4 GB Multimedia Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes Networking Wi-Fi Version 5

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Clockspeed 2.1 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports USB 3.0 slots 2

USB 2.0 slots 1

SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 256 GB

