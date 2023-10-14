Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81wb0159in) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB0159IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB0159IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 40,899 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor , 7.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB0159IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB0159IN Laptop now with free delivery.