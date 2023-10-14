Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81we007tin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WE007TIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WE007TIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 39,100 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WE007TIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WE007TIN Laptop now with free delivery.